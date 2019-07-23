(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Political and International Relations experts here Tuesday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Pakistan's stance on the core issue of Kashmir before US President Trump and termed his visit a beginning of new era in bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Owing to bold stance adopted by the Prime Minister during his historic visit to US, the experts said a significant change has been witnessed in the policies of world supper power towards Pakistan.

Retired Information officer, Misal Khan told APP that Pakistan and US were getting closer that was in the interest of the people of both countries. He said mediation offer of President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue was a very positive and encouraging development.

"US can bring Pakistan and India on negotiating table and play constructive role in settlement of the core issue as per wishes of Kashmiris," he remarked.

He said India has broken all records of atrocities and human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and time was nearer when people of the held valley will get right to self determination in accordance with UN Security Council's resolutions.

PTI leader, Bahadar Khan while praising leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan said Kashmir issue has highlighted during the historic meeting in effective manner and termed mediation offer of President Trump a big diplomatic achievement.

"Prime Minister's stand on Afghanistan was being globally appreciated," he said adding that conflict in Afghanistan could only be addressed through peaceful negotiations.

The PTI leader said use of force was not a viable solution to Afghanistan's conflict rather peaceful negotiation was the only way forward to bring lasting peace in the war torn country.

He said Pakistan has accommodated millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades and continued support even today by sharing our schools, hospitals, transports with the Afghans brothers and sisters was unprecedented in the world history.

The PTI leader said Imran Khan has addressed a big public gathering at Washington Capital One Arena, which was historic and unprecedented, saying it had unnerved the oppositions at home.

Senior economist, Sumbul Riaz said Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump's meeting was historic and beginning of a new era of bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said strengthening of economic ties between the two countries would help benefit people of both countries besides accelerating pace of economic development.