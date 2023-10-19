Experts, progressive farmers and social reformers stress on water conservation in lower Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Agriculture and water experts as well as progressive farmers and social reformers have emphasized the need of taking initiatives for water conservation in the lower areas of Sindh.

They also emphasized the need of promoting urban and vertical agriculture and urged to utilize drip irrigation for agriculture harvesting in 50 percent uncultivated agricultural land of the province.

They emphasized this while addressing a consultation seminar titled "Food-Water Nexus: Connecting the Dots" hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in collaboration with Research and Development Foundation (RDF) and Welthungerhilfe (WHH) at Senate Hall on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri while addressing the participants said that there had been no significant development in agricultural production for the past thirty years and it was the need to promote technologies related to urban agriculture and more efficient use of water.

Due to the growing population and the possible shortage of water, he said modern agricultural technology must be accessible to the common farmer.

Syed Nadeem Shah, a progressive farmer and the leader of the Sindh Abadgar board said that vertical planting and food preservation were being practiced in the world even in developed countries. In China, he informed that everyone was growing vegetables for their needs in their homes.

He expressed concern that the green lands are being converted into colonies.

Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering informed that in Sindh, 1300 liters of water was used for the production of one kilogram of wheat and 2500 liters for paddy. The farmers are reluctant to accept the drip irrigation system yet, he said and added that water was being degraded by putting dirty and polluted drainage water into the river Indus.

Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan, General Manager Transition of SIDA said that students should be involved in research on agricultural, economic and water policies. The government, private institutions and farmers should jointly work on water, he emphasized.

Ashfaq Ahmed Soomro, Executive Director of RDF said that water was not being used properly. The use of canals and rainwater in agriculture, houses and food should be the right way, he said.

Sarwan Baloch, Programme Manager WHH said the rural areas produce food items, which is mostly used in urban areas. The food must be made in cities as well and the technology of the value chain system must be transferred to the common farmer, he suggested.

Dr. Dilip Kumar said that the population would reach 9.2 billion by 2050 and till then, the food and its quality would not be safe.

Among others, Prof. Waheeda Baloch, Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio and Niaz Siyal also spoke on the occasion.

