Experts Proposes Modification In Text Books Enriched With Social, Cultural Values

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Experts proposes modification in text books enriched with social, cultural values

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Scholars,writers, linguistics and curriculum experts have proposed to modify text books by replacing old subjects with new one in easy language enriched with social, cultural and gender values.

They expressed these views during the study workshop held here at Sindhi Language Authority to review text books of 6 to 10 classes. Sindhi Curriculum expert and Ex-Director Bureau of curriculum Professor Idrees Jatoi stressed the need to understand difference in curriculum and textbooks as curriculum had been changed after 2006 and at present curriculum of Sindh was upto International standard and free of any form of discrimination having margin of bringing better change.

He said that the earlier Sindh text book was revisiting the curriculum with the assistance of experts, writers and teachers however such a process should be closed and the learning process should be started.

He proposed that print alternate meanings of difficult words in the last part of text books enabling teachers to teach and students to read.

Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ehsan Danish, communicating objectives of the workshop said that Sindhi Language Authority was carrying out a process of study and training workshops on different topics and workshops on text books were conducting on priority basis.

Scholars, writers, teachers and representatives of Sindh Text Book board Deen Muhammad Kalhro, Murtaza Naz, Khawar Qaboolai Shafi Muhammad Chandio and others attended the study workshop.

