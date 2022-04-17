UrduPoint.com

Experts Recommend New Govt. To Tame Budget Deficit By Hiking Tobacco Taxes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Experts recommend new govt. to tame budget deficit by hiking tobacco taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) here on Friday organized a session with journalists to discuss the opportunity for the new government to generate revenue by increasing tobacco taxes.

During the session, Public Health experts recommended the new government to increase Federal Excise Duty (FED) on Tobacco Products by 30 percent to generate additional revenue that can be used for the well being of the people since the budget is a crucial challenge for the government.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC told the media that Tobacco taxes were the most cost-effective tobacco control measure and the use of tobacco caused an annual economic burden of 615 billion which is 1.6 percent of Pakistan's GDP. This leads to significant negative externalities, including high healthcare costs and lost productivity due to tobacco-attributable diseases. But contrary, the revenue generated from the tobacco industry is 120 billion in 2019 which is approximately just 20 percent of the total cost of smoking, he expressed.

He stressed that the health and economic costs of tobacco use were more than five times the tax receipts, even though the tobacco industry was a major taxpayer in absolute terms, the tax contribution of the tobacco industry was a small fraction of what tobacco consumption costs the government and society. Since taxes on tobacco didn't interest the previous govt, it's an opportunity for the sitting govt. to generate revenue by increasing taxes on tobacco and tame the deficit, he added.

Speaking to the participants, Dr Ziauddin islam, former technical head Tobacco Control Cell (TCC), Ministry of Health said, the Tobacco industry misguides govt. over illicit trade and according to Tobacco Industry data in January 2021, illegal cigarette costs 40 billion to the economy and in February 2021, they quoted 77 billion without any justification whereas according to an Independent Report, illicit cigarette market is only 10 to 15 percent, he said.

He further added that tobacco use had direct and indirect effects on children's health. Daily 1200 children initiate smoking and the increase in tobacco taxes will bring this number down, he told and added, raising taxation on tobacco is the most suitable measure of reducing tobacco use and associated health risks, especially among low-income populations.

Shariq Mahmood Khan, CEO of Chromatic Trust, said that the tobacco hazard could be controlled by increasing taxes as children were more price-sensitive and creating awareness. Recently, tobacco and related industries have increasingly preyed on children and adolescents, engaging in advertising tactics like sponsorships and influencer marketing to target them directly that threaten their health, he added. He appealed to the new government to raise awareness and help the Directorate of Health to implement tobacco control laws and increase tobacco taxes to reduce consumption and generate additional income.

P:ffr/X:ftp/L:qur/E:qur/I:nsr/R:nsr\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Tame January February 2019 Market Media From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

17 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

18 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.