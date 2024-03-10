Open Menu

Experts Recommend Ramazan Exercise Regimen For Weight Loss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Experts recommend Ramazan exercise regimen for weight loss

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) An expert unveiled a unique approach to weight loss during Ramazan, saying it is a good period for weight conscious people.

In a discussion with APP on Sunday, Zulfikar Ahmad, an expert at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, emphasised the significance of utilising the post-fast period for light exercises, as the body experiences a surge in energy levels after breaking the fast.

Activities such as brisk walk, yoga, swimming, stretching, or even light weightlifting were recommended as suitable options. Ahmad highlighted that during Ramazan, the body's metabolism accelerates, aiding in weight reduction. This exercise regimen during the holy month not only promotes physical health but also aligns with the spiritual essence of Ramazan.

