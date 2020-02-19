Senior doctors and medical researchers here on Tuesday registered their strong protest against down gradation of the country's top most indexed bio-medical journals by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan

Dr. Fatema Jawwad, Editor in Chief, Journal of Pakistan Medical Association (JPMA) and Prof. Dr. Jamshaid Akhter, Chief Editor, Journal of College of Physicians and Surgeons - Pakistan (JCPSP) in a press conference regretted placement of these, internationally recognized journals in category-X against their original category-W.

It was mentioned that the decision was not on any concrete grounds but merely because a new software has been introduced against hefty cost, with little consideration to avert any fault or error.

Fresh placement was done through application of a New Journal Recognizing System (NJRS) of the HEC, said JPMA Editor in Chief.

Regretting that the results were displayed on the HEC website in January this year and is also freely available to all viewers, the senior medical journalist said this may severely affect the impact factor of these journals.

Other senior medical professionals also present in the press conference included Dr. Shershah Syed, Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA-Centre, Dr. Qazi Muhammad Wasiq, Treasurer, PMA-Centre, Dr. Shahid Shamim, Dr. Yasmin Wajahat and Dr.Ali Azhar.

"When we approached the Research and Development department of HEC, on the subject of downgrading the three leading medical journals of the country, including a private journal, the concerned officials said HJRS was being used on trial basis," said Dr.

Fatema Jawad.

She along with her colleagues registered her astonishment as then why did they publicize the results on their website which is visible around the globe.

"This amounts to a derogatory act against all the involved publications," said Dr. Shershah Syed announcing that PMA would approach court if HEC fails to withdraw the result and public apologizes in a week's time.

It was also mentioned on the occasion that against all adversities 12 academic journals from Pakistan, which include three medical journals enjoyed the Impact Factor and that the three journals have struggled to keep their standards at a universally recognized level.

The three indexed journals will continue to enjoy the good reputation universally but it will be the Pakistani authors who would suffer as they would have to publish a number of articles in W category journals, said Dr. Jamshaid Akhter.

While Pakistani journals do not charge any fees from local authors and also help in improving their language besides ensuring proper review by competent professionals the local authors were said to now require to find a foreign journal besides paying at least Rs.100,000/- for each article, if accepted.

Dr. Akhter referring to the standards of Pakistani journals said almost 60% of the authors comprised foreigners who would be little affected by the HEC decision.

One of the doctors said even British Journal of Medicine has been placed in X category by HEC and this reflected the fault in the newly introduced system by a company called alfoze.