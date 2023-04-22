UrduPoint.com

Experts Seek Raising Awareness Among Masses To Secure Earth – The Natural Resources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 22 (APP):Like other parts of the world, World Earth Day was also observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday to raise awareness among the masses about the diverse causes of the negative impacts on the planet in different.

In Mirpur, a simple but impressive ceremony to observe Earth Day was hosted in a local institute in view of Eid on Saturday where speakers called for making the masses acquainted with the knowledge about the earth including the effects, the planet suffers in different forms.

The college students, on this occasion, were apprised, through models of the importance of water, hills, wild lives and deserts for human life and the measures to keep them intact in natural form without resorting to any harm to these natural resources.

Speakers emphasized on this occasion that the natural resources could be raised only through securing the earth – so that coming generations could be furnished with the gift of natural beauty, they added.

