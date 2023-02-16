UrduPoint.com

Experts Seek 'redrafted Eco-diplomacy' To Revitalize Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Experts seek 'redrafted eco-diplomacy' to revitalize economy

The experts on Thursday stressed the need to re-draft the policy of economic diplomacy and sought investment in small industries to streamline the ailing economy of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The experts on Thursday stressed the need to re-draft the policy of economic diplomacy and sought investment in small industries to streamline the ailing economy of Pakistan.

The experts made the remarks during a two-day Winter school on 'Economic Diplomacy' organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Speaking on the occasion, the President of IPRI Ambassador (Retd) Dr. Raza Muhammad underscored the need to disseminate economic education and understand the changing world of technology and crypto-currencies in its true spirit.

He also pointed out that Pakistan, of late, had made a strategic move and shifted its fulcrum from geo-politics to geo-economics.

CEO Macro Economic Insights and member of several economic advisory councils under different prime ministers, Sakib Sherani spoke on "Pakistan's Economy in Regional Context".

He said Pakistan required deep structural and institutional modifications to become a productive, prosperous, and healthy country.

President District board of Management, Punjab Vocational Training Council, RWP, Raja Amer Iqbal stressed the need to invest in human capital, vocational training, and agriculture technology in order to export manpower.

Remittances were not an issue if Pakistan harnesses its labor and skilled manpower potential, he pointed out.

During the discussion, the former diplomats spelled out the true vision behind economic diplomacy and made referrals to how hard the 'nut is to crack' keeping in account the economic weaknesses.

They remarked that until and unless there was economic growth, diversity in production, and a competitive saleable approach, Pakistan could not match the dynamics of world economic diplomacy.

They pointed out the merits and demerits of the economic diplomacy of the country and underscored the need for a greater orientation of policy perfectness to realize the economic vitality on the international front.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Education Punjab Agriculture Cryptocurrency From

Recent Stories

SDHR organises exhibition to support productive fa ..

SDHR organises exhibition to support productive families

5 minutes ago
 Edge entity Al TARIQ signs MoU with Bharat Dynamic ..

Edge entity Al TARIQ signs MoU with Bharat Dynamics

5 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca announces move to Dubai Science Park w ..

AstraZeneca announces move to Dubai Science Park with new sustainable offices ah ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Media Council hosts gathering for media prof ..

Dubai Media Council hosts gathering for media professionals on sidelines of Worl ..

20 minutes ago
 MoHAP Youth Council holds youth circle to discuss ..

MoHAP Youth Council holds youth circle to discuss its initiatives, programmes fo ..

21 minutes ago
 Train Derails Outside Detriot, At Least Six Cars O ..

Train Derails Outside Detriot, At Least Six Cars Off Track - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.