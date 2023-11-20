Experts seeks implementation of laws to make cleaner, greener urban environment

Environmental experts and representatives of civil society have said that urban environmental sustainability is being ignored therefore environmental laws are needed to be implemented to make cleaner and greener urban environment

These views were expressed in the environmental celebration called "Jashan-e-Maholiat" held on Monday, at Mehran Arts Council Hyderabad. The Event was organized by the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) with support from AstraZeneca under the step-up health program. The event was comprised of two panel discussions and art exhibitions related to environmental issues.

On this occasion, environmental experts Nasir Pawahwar, Amanulllah Mahar Director of the Environmental Science Department, University of Sindh, Shakeel Ahmed representative of Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Dr Safar Korari from Institute of Environmental Engineering MUET, Journalists Sameer Mandhro, Javed Soz of Sindh Community Foundation, Young environmental activists Rachana Kumar and Taimoor Khan discussed that poor waste management badly affects human and environmental health as well as contributes to urban disasters. They demanded that legislation need to be implemented in Hyderabad.

Javed Hussain, Head of SCF expressed that poor planning leads to a huge burden on the economy and infrastructure due to climate change-related incidents. He mentioned Pakistan is experiencing serious climate issues and the resilience capacity is not at that much satisfactory.

He said the work done by our organization reached at community level in six areas of Hyderabad engaging young people, he added the young generation can play a vital role in climate and environmental reforms. Najeeb Rahman Jamali Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, said that environmental issues in urban settings are very serious and it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, policymakers and citizens to come forward to join hands to cope with the issues of waste management and urban sustainability.

The Environmental expert Nasir Panhwar remarked that ill-treatment of waste is spreading the diseases and causing human health problems. He demanded the government's attention towards climate change and urban environmental issues. Sameer Mandhro, an environmental journalist viewed that the government’s response related to environmental management, solid waste, and climate change needs to be sped up by embedding policies and planning.

On the occasion, Agro-expert Dr Ismaeel Kumbhar said that the green roof idea can be a better strategy to address climate change issues in urban areas. Safar Koari said that Hyderabad generates 1131 tons of waste on a per-day basis while the collection is only 80 per cent, and the sub-urban population is ignored, such facility of waste collection should be expanded in these areas. Representatives of SSWMB said that we were trying our best to clean the city but we need support from the community groups and NGOs to create more awareness for best waste management practices at public and household levels.

The second panel titled Role of Art in Environmental Management and Behavioral Change Communication to Reach Communities was presided over by the poet and former Broadcaster Naseer Mirza, and Kainat Thebo a young global award winner filmmaker, women rights activist Marvi Awan, Saeed Mangi Director Art and the Design Institute University of Sindh participated as speakers.

They discussed that art can play an important role role in reaching people, especially the young generation. After the discussions art exhibition was held and was visited by a larger number of school children, students, government officials and teachers. 34 paintings were exhibited by university students.

APP/ nsm