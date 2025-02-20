Experts Share Experiences At Educational Session
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The experts from various fields here on Thursday shared their experiences with the students at alumni gathering and an educational session.
The session were organized at Government College of Technology Kohat which aimed to make the students aware of the challenges faced in the practical field and to acquaint them with the skills necessary for success.
The guests of honor at the event included psychologist Dr. Shujaat Ali, Educationist, Sohail Kamran, digital marketing Expert, Sohail Abbas, and chairman of Ittefaq Welfare Organization and social Activist, Esar Ali Bangash.
The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Later, the experts informed the students the principles of success not only in education but also in practical life.
They also gave useful advice on the importance of digital skills and psychological stability in the present era.
The college’s Vice Principal, Farooq Ahmed thanked all the distinguished guests and appreciated the hard work of the students.
On this occasion, students who secured outstanding positions in the 2024 exams and students who created the best projects were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.
Moreover, for the excellent and organized organization of the event, Chairman BS Technology Akhtar Mannan presented a special award to Engineer Qasim Khan and paid tribute to Engineer Muhammad Junaid Khan for the excellent comparison and organized running of the program and also appreciated the hard work of the entire team.
This event proved to be a rare opportunity for the students and graduates of the college, where they got the opportunity to get direct guidance from their seniors and experts.
The participants emphasized the need to organize more such events so that the students could learn modern skills and practical life experiences.
