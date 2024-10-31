Experts Sound Alarm On Rising 'Dengue Shock Syndrome' Cases, Stresses Prevention
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) As the number of Dengue fever cases continues to surge in various cities, child specialists Thursday sounded the alarm on the rising incidence of Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS), a potentially life-threatening complication of the disease and emphasizing the critical importance of early clinical prevention and community involvement.
Talking to a Private news channel child specialist Dr Khalid Iqbal urged the media to join forces in spreading awareness about the gravity of the situation and the simple yet effective measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of
Dengue.
By highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean environment, eliminating breeding sites of mosquitoes and adopting preventive measures the media can help stem the tide of the outbreak, he added.
He underscores that early clinical prevention is crucial in controlling the rising cases of Dengue Shock Syndrome. This includes prompt diagnosis, timely medical intervention and monitoring of patients.
He stressed the need for parents to remain vigilant, recognizing early warning signs of Dengue and seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.
By working together, we can mitigate the impact of Dengue and protect our children from the deadly clutches of Dengue Shock Syndrome, he mentioned.
He described the symptoms that Dengue Shock Syndrome is a severe and potentially life-threatening complication of Dengue fever, adding that children are more susceptible to developing DSS due to their smaller body size and developing immune system. The symptoms of DSS in kids may include high temperature, and swelling of the face, arms, legs, and abdomen due to fluid accumulation.
Another specialist Dr Ashraf Memon added that prompt recognition of these symptoms and timely medical intervention are critical in managing DSS. If you suspect your child has Dengue fever or is developing DSS, seek immediate medical attention.
Remember, prevention and early detection are key to protecting children from the devastating consequences of Dengue Shock Syndrome, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President pays tribute to Pak Army personnel martyred in Bannu operation50 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker urges all political forces to join hands against smog8 hours ago
-
Major among three soldiers embrace martyrdom; eight Khwarij killed in Bannu IBO9 hours ago
-
Govt won’t allow anyone to misuse tax money: PM Anwar ul Haq warns9 hours ago
-
Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal9 hours ago
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win9 hours ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge9 hours ago
-
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure9 hours ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris9 hours ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..9 hours ago
-
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri9 hours ago
-
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident9 hours ago