Experts Sound Alarm On Rising 'Dengue Shock Syndrome' Cases, Stresses Prevention

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) As the number of Dengue fever cases continues to surge in various cities, child specialists Thursday sounded the alarm on the rising incidence of Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS), a potentially life-threatening complication of the disease and emphasizing the critical importance of early clinical prevention and community involvement.

Talking to a Private news channel child specialist Dr Khalid Iqbal urged the media to join forces in spreading awareness about the gravity of the situation and the simple yet effective measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of

Dengue.

By highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean environment, eliminating breeding sites of mosquitoes and adopting preventive measures the media can help stem the tide of the outbreak, he added.

He underscores that early clinical prevention is crucial in controlling the rising cases of Dengue Shock Syndrome. This includes prompt diagnosis, timely medical intervention and monitoring of patients.

He stressed the need for parents to remain vigilant, recognizing early warning signs of Dengue and seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

By working together, we can mitigate the impact of Dengue and protect our children from the deadly clutches of Dengue Shock Syndrome, he mentioned.

He described the symptoms that Dengue Shock Syndrome is a severe and potentially life-threatening complication of Dengue fever, adding that children are more susceptible to developing DSS due to their smaller body size and developing immune system. The symptoms of DSS in kids may include high temperature, and swelling of the face, arms, legs, and abdomen due to fluid accumulation.

Another specialist Dr Ashraf Memon added that prompt recognition of these symptoms and timely medical intervention are critical in managing DSS. If you suspect your child has Dengue fever or is developing DSS, seek immediate medical attention.

Remember, prevention and early detection are key to protecting children from the devastating consequences of Dengue Shock Syndrome, he concluded.

