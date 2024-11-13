Experts Stress Close Coordination At Federal-provincial Level For Food Safety
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Speakers at a seminar on “Food Safety & Quality Begins with Me”, jointly organised by the Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) and a multinational beverage company, highlighted the importance of collaboration between federal and provincial governments in ensuring availability of safe, clean food for the public.
The event, held at the PCSIR Auditorium, focused on critical need for stringent monitoring to provide safe and hygienic food products.
Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Food Security, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik, emphasized that close coordination between federal and provincial governments is essential for securing safe and clean food for the population. He noted that inadequate access to clean food increases the risk of diseases, which in turn can impede national development. “Providing clean and safe food is crucial for public health, and any lapse in food safety standards could harm the country’s growth and progress,” Dr. Malik remarked.
He further underscored that both federal and provincial authorities must work together to address food safety challenges and ensure the public has access to food that meets strict hygienic and health standards. Dr. Malik stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to monitor food quality and guarantee that it is free from contaminants.
Dr. Quratain, Director General of PCSIR, spoke on the vital role of research and development (R&D) in advancing food safety practices, while Izhar-ul-Haq Awan, Manager of the Supply Chain for the multinational beverage company, discussed the responsibilities of food producers in maintaining safety and quality.
The seminar also featured insights from the Additional Director General of the Punjab Food Authority, who highlighted the provincial department's role in food safety. He shared that significant measures have been implemented to ensure the provision of safe and clean food products within the province.
The event concluded with a presentation by Mufti Ahsan Zafar, CEO of HalalPro, on the importance of food safety in islam. His talk, titled “Food Safety in Islam: What Does It Mean for Me?” explored how Islamic principles align with modern food safety practices, further emphasizing the ethical and religious responsibility to ensure that food is safe and free from harm.
The speakers collectively agreed on the need for stronger regulations, more rigorous monitoring, and better public awareness regarding food safety practices. The seminar aimed to highlight the growing importance of ensuring clean and safe food to prevent health risks and boost the overall well-being of the nation.
APP/nam
