Experts Stress Concrete Measure To Stop Deforestation

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

The environmental and forest experts on Monday expressed concerns over rapid deforestation and urged the government to take concrete measures to tackle the climate change issues at the earliest

The experts told APP that the only solution to climate change issues was to bring maximum area of the country under vegetation.

Renowed environmentalist Professor Dr Sarwat N Mirza said that depletion of forests was not only causing devastating floods, droughts and famine but also createing serious environmental and health issues.

He said that results of tree plantation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were encouraging, adding that trees were crucial for health and well-being of people, wildlife and the planet.

Dr Mehmood Khalid Qamar said that in the first decade of the current century, Pakistan lost an average area of approximately 43,000 hectares of forests (equivalent to half the size of Islamabad) every year. With only two per cent forest cover remaining, country's deforestation rate is the highest in Asia, and much below the recommended cover of having 25 per cent, he added.

He said that mega projects of tree plantation across the country were much needed to mitigate the negative impact of climate change and to regulate water cycles.

WWF-Pakistan Lahore chapter sources said that the Fund had pledged to plant a total of 1.4 million trees by August-September 2019 through active participation of different stakeholders, local communities and passionate individuals.

The Punjab Forest Department sources said that on Sept 2, 2018, people across country held 200 ceremonies and planted 2.5 million saplings in a single day. They said that awareness regarding environmental devastation and tree plantation should be created among all sections of society.

The Government of Pakistan, while following the global aims, will contribute its share to bring 150 million hectares of the world's deforested and degraded land under forestoration by 2020, the sources added.

