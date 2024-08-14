Experts stress enhancing public finance for reducing malnutrition

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A two-day capacity building workshop on Public Finance for Nutrition and Early Childhood Development was conducted by scaling up nutrition (SUN), NGO.

Secretariat, Planning and Development Department (P&DD) in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan on Monday- Tuesday at Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM). The event was chaired by Secretary P&DD Mr. Amir Latif ,Senior Chief, SUN focal Person, Mehreen Gillani, and notable attendees including DG Health Dr. Farooq Ahmad Noor, Dean of Allied Health Sciences Dr. Bashir Kantt, Donor Coordinator PM Secretariat Asma Andarabi, and representatives from the health, education, women’s development, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and WASH departments, as well as the other UN partners - World Food Programme (WFP), research academia, civil society, and media.

Dr. Saba Shuja, ECD Manager at UNICEF Pakistan, and Muhammad Iqbal, Resource Person from the SUN Unit KPK, joined as facilitators both in person and virtually, to the capacity-building workshop and added valuable technical perspectives to the discussions.

The main objectives of the workshop were to build capacity for tracking the allocations for nutrition, and expenditure of public funds in nutrition, along with sensitization on the optimized nutrition markers through technical presentations, group works, and discussions.

Participants were divided into four groups, each presenting on different aspects of nutrition and the roles of various government departments in addressing these critical issues.

Dr. Farooq Ahmad Noor underscored the importance of a united effort to combat stunting and malnutrition, emphasizing that collective action is essential to address these pressing challenges effectively.

Participants of the workshop praised it as highly comprehensive and informative. They emphasized that while not all government departments have a direct role in nutrition, each can contribute indirectly.

The workshop highlighted significant challenges, including care and feeding practice, anemia among women and malnutrition among children, driven by substandard food and poverty. While these issues may not be as severe as in other regions of Pakistan, they remain urgent concerns requiring immediate action. Participants also emphasized that Early Childhood Development (ECD) is a crucial part of life and should not be ignored.

At the end of the workshop, certificates were awarded to all participants in recognition of their engagement and contributions