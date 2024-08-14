Experts Stress Enhancing Public Finance For Reducing Malnutrition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A two-day capacity building workshop on Public Finance for Nutrition and Early Childhood Development was conducted by scaling up nutrition (SUN), NGO.
Secretariat, Planning and Development Department (P&DD) in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan on Monday- Tuesday at Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM). The event was chaired by Secretary P&DD Mr. Amir Latif ,Senior Chief, SUN focal Person, Mehreen Gillani, and notable attendees including DG Health Dr. Farooq Ahmad Noor, Dean of Allied Health Sciences Dr. Bashir Kantt, Donor Coordinator PM Secretariat Asma Andarabi, and representatives from the health, education, women’s development, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and WASH departments, as well as the other UN partners - World Food Programme (WFP), research academia, civil society, and media.
Dr. Saba Shuja, ECD Manager at UNICEF Pakistan, and Muhammad Iqbal, Resource Person from the SUN Unit KPK, joined as facilitators both in person and virtually, to the capacity-building workshop and added valuable technical perspectives to the discussions.
The main objectives of the workshop were to build capacity for tracking the allocations for nutrition, and expenditure of public funds in nutrition, along with sensitization on the optimized nutrition markers through technical presentations, group works, and discussions.
Participants were divided into four groups, each presenting on different aspects of nutrition and the roles of various government departments in addressing these critical issues.
Dr. Farooq Ahmad Noor underscored the importance of a united effort to combat stunting and malnutrition, emphasizing that collective action is essential to address these pressing challenges effectively.
Participants of the workshop praised it as highly comprehensive and informative. They emphasized that while not all government departments have a direct role in nutrition, each can contribute indirectly.
The workshop highlighted significant challenges, including care and feeding practice, anemia among women and malnutrition among children, driven by substandard food and poverty. While these issues may not be as severe as in other regions of Pakistan, they remain urgent concerns requiring immediate action. Participants also emphasized that Early Childhood Development (ECD) is a crucial part of life and should not be ignored.
At the end of the workshop, certificates were awarded to all participants in recognition of their engagement and contributions
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago