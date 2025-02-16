Experts stress for technology integration in education system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Experts at a recent webinar emphasized the necessity of integrating technology into education, stating that those who fail to adapt will be left behind. They called for the modernization of teaching materials, advanced teacher training, and the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in academia.

The webinar, organized by Alliance Pakistan on Sunday, brought together university professors, school and college educators, IT specialists, and policymakers to discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by technological advancements in education.

Addressing the Webinar, Dr. Asad Munir from Allama Iqbal Open University remarked that while AI has brought a revolution, it remains a "half-cooked recipe," with many aspects still in the experimental phase. In Pakistan, students are largely misusing AI for plagiarized assignments rather than productive learning.

He announced that Allama Iqbal Open University is developing a system to prevent the submission of copied assignments. He also noted that high-quality AI tools are expensive and inaccessible to many, while most AI technologies available in Pakistan come with built-in cultural and ideological biases from their countries of origin. “Until we develop our own AI tools, we will remain dependent on external technology,” he said.

Early Childhood Education Expert at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Shahida Kiani, noted that AI has eased the burden of non-teaching tasks for educators, allowing them to focus more on teaching. However, she emphasized the importance of training teachers and students to use AI responsibly.

Education specialist Dr. Sher Ali highlighted the unintended consequences of technological advancements, such as climate change and a decline in students' and teachers' ability to work hard. “Technology has made learning easier, but it has also reduced the effort students and teachers put into academic work,” he said.

IT specialist Muhammad Kashif expressed concern over how technology is shaping society. "We were supposed to use technology, but unfortunately, technology is using us," he remarked. He pointed out that many students and teachers lack access to essential gadgets for online learning. He also urged parents to monitor their children's use of AI tools, cautioning against giving them unrestricted access.

Another education expert Mazhar Malik stressed the need to extend technological advancements to underprivileged regions. He acknowledged that challenges related to AI integration will be resolved over time but urged policymakers to ensure equitable access to digital resources.

Concluding the session, Dr. Tariq Khan, Convener of Alliance Pakistan, thanked the participants and remarked that the world is currently witnessing an era of “Techno-Feudalism and Techno-Capitalism.” He stated that global competition is increasingly driven by technological advancements.

"Pakistan must integrate technology into education at the grassroots level," he asserted. "Our curriculum, teaching methods, and grading systems must align with modern technology to ensure global competitiveness.

Educationist Saima Awan, journalists Shabbir Hussain and Husna Khattak also addressed the webinar.