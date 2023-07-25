Open Menu

Experts Stress Investment In Research, Development To Curb Import Bills

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Experts stress investment in research, development to curb import bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Organic chemistry has the potential for reducing a country's import bill through investment in research and development within the chemical industry.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Assistant Professor Dr. Zaman highlighted the vast scope of chemistry across various sectors, including agriculture, medicine, chemicals, cosmetics, furniture, and suggested that chemists should strive to create unique products to excel in the industry.

He advocated for adopting a reverse engineering approach which will allow chemists to build upon existing knowledge rather than starting from scratch. He pointed to China's success in manufacturing their own products through this method and suggested Pakistan could follow a similar path.

One promising market for innovation lies in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), he said adding that food chemists can produce drinks with essential nutrients such as Vitamin B, Vitamin D, and Folic Acid for the consumers.

To protect unique and innovative creations, Dr.

Zaman advised chemists to register patents with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO). He said that patents can be obtained for food products after health analysis reports from prescribed labs of IPO.

Dr. Zaman emphasized the growing demand for organic and natural products and encouraged exploring the possibility of manufacturing high-value goods from waste materials.

Addressing students, Dr. Zaman urged them to move beyond fixed contents and acquire practical knowledge applicable to the field. He called upon teachers to nurture students' interest in chemistry, motivating them to think creatively beyond their comfort zones.

He stressed the importance of connecting chemistry to daily life and illustrated how cosmetics, makeup, food, and nutrients could serve as practical examples for enhancing students' understanding of the subject. By doing so, he said students can broaden their knowledge and find innovative applications for chemistry in various aspects of their lives.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Import China Agriculture Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

11 minutes ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

12 minutes ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

28 minutes ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

37 minutes ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

45 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

4 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

12 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan