Experts Stress More Attention On Mother, Child Health

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Professor Irshad Ahmad from the UK Medical College Queen Elizabeth and renowned Gynecologist & Principal PGMI/LGH Professor Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said on Sunday that medical professionals in the country need to pay more attention towards mother and child health, for which gynecologists should focus on the latest medical research for attaining expertise to provide better health facilities to treatment of women.

Speaking at workshop on the topic of "Importance of Gynecologist" at LGH here, they said that senior health professionals should enhance skills of medical students to create a robust health delivery system for society.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that medical experts would have to focus on minimising mortality rate of women and infants during pregnancy and delivery.

Professor Al-Fareed highlighted the steps taken at the LGH for improvement at the Gynecology Department. He underscored that there was a wide scope to work more to save lives of newborns.

Other medical experts said that in general, women's health problems and regular medical check-ups and diet during pregnancy were not paid due attention.

Later, Professor Irshad Ahmed visited the helpline established for convenience of gynecological patients and appreciated the efforts of the Principal PGMI for uplifting Gynecology Department. MS LGH Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam and Dr. Abdul Aziz were also present.

