Experts Stress Need For Collective Govt. Efforts To Combat Climate Change
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Climate experts on Sunday emphasized that combating climate change requires better resourcing of institutions, along with a multi-faceted approach to integrate climate considerations across all sectors.
Talking to a private news channel, Mukhtar Ahmad Ali Executive Director, Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) said that tackling climate change mitigation and adaptation requires a concerted effort across all sectors of the government.
"Each institution, whether military, local government, or even the power and irrigation systems, must integrate climate change considerations into their work," Ali said. "It is not just the responsibility of a few agencies, organizations but a collective effort is needed across all sectors to address climate change."
He further said that there are two broad categories of actions needed: first, efforts to reduce the factors causing climate change, and second, steps to manage its effects.
"We face the consequences of climate change daily, such as air quality deterioration, and vulnerable communities are more severely impacted," he said, stressing that this is a year-round commitment.
He also mentioned the economic necessity of addressing climate change. "Our infrastructure needs to be resilient enough to withstand extreme weather events like heavy rains. If we don't plan for this, we risk losing our export markets," Ali warned.
He concluded by advocating for Pakistan to embrace carbon credit systems, invest in resilient infrastructure, and ensures its communities are prepared for the challenges ahead. He emphasized that this requires a broader, government-wide approach to climate action.
