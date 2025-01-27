Experts stress need for Community-Based Research to address decline in onion production

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Experts from academia and national and provincial research institutes have highlighted that Sindh contributes 38% to the country’s total onion production. However, climate change has led to a significant decline in onion yield, emphasizing the urgent need to promote community-based research to find sustainable solutions.

This critical issue was addressed during a one-day seminar on "Onion Breeding and Technology," hosted by the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad on Monday.

The seminar was part of the ongoing project titled "Genetic Characterization, Evaluation, and Selection of Onion Germplasm Entries for Resistance to Onion Thrips."

The seminar was hosted by Dr. Shabana Memon and attended by deans, chairpersons, directors, experts from various institutions, supporting staff from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, and a large number of students.

During the seminar, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of SAU, noted that onion cultivation in Sindh faces challenges from climatic shifts, thrips, and other biotic factors.

He emphasized the importance of advanced research, genetic breeding, and eco-friendly farming practices to mitigate these issues.

Dr. Siyal also stressed that research programs in local agricultural institutions, such as SAU, could play a pivotal role in guiding farmers and improving crop production and quality.

Dr. Wali Muhammad Baloch, Executive Director of Agriculture Research Sindh, highlighted the steady decline in onion production due to diseases, climate-related issues, and the lack of crop rotation practices by farmers.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, underscored the importance of community-based research and advised farmers to adopt modern, environmentally friendly agricultural practices, taking into account both biotic and abiotic factors.

Dr. Mehboob Ali Siyal, Director of the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), pointed out that Sindh contributes 38% of the country’s onion production, but climatic changes and other factors have made onions increasingly unaffordable for the poor.

He further noted that Pakistan ranks among the top ten onion-producing countries globally and expressed his institution’s willingness to collaborate with SAU and other agricultural research bodies to address production challenges through joint research.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director of the Seed Development and Production Center, presented a paper on the nutritional importance of onions and seed development.

Dr. Shahnawaz Mari, Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, provided insights into the research conducted on various onion varieties through the HEC-supported project, highlighting its promising outcomes.

Principal Investigator of the project, Dr. Tanveer Fatah Abro, discussed the various phases of the research during the seminar.

Experts from the Onion Research Center in Hosri, including Jameel Ahmed and Sajjad Hussain Rind, also shared their valuable insights.