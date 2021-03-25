Experts stress need for efficient use of water in producing agricultural yields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Water, environmental and agriculture experts on Wednesday stressed the need for using modern technology to get more agricultural yields with less usage of water as in future there were serious threats to water.

A seminar on water values and available resources was organized at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam in collaboration with RDF.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University, said water should be included in the social values as it was very sad situation when innocent children are seen in Kachho, Kohistan, Thar and other arid areas stopping passing vehicles and asking people for drinking water.

"We have to accept ownership of our water resources, we have to do justice to the proper use of water, small reservoirs are needed to conserve water, which can also save flood and rain water" he added RDF Chief Ashfaq Soomro said majority of districts in Sindh have bad water, in this regard, they sampled different districts of Sindh, according to results 43% of water in Sanghar, 85% in Umerkot, 23% in Mirpur Khas and 53% in Thatta was not potable.

SAU professor and water expert Dr. Altaf Sial said that due to unavailability of fresh water, the coastal areas of Sindh were affected by salinity, the underground water had become salty, and the most affected area in the coastal areas is Sujawal District, while 88 per cent of the water in these areas is toxic and unfit for drinking.

The fresh water from 17 places used to flow into the sea but now there are only 2 places left, Dr. Sial said and added that the Indus Delta is the seventh largest delta in the world.

Environmental expert Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan said if water would not be used efficiently in future it could create many problems.

Pervez Banbhan from SIDA said that representation of women in farmers' boards and organizations is much needed and legislation in that regard , amendments will be made mandatory and representation of women in all water boards and organizations will be made mandatory.