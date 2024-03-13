Experts Stress Nutritious Ramazan Diet Over Junk Foods
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Renowned endocrinologist Assistant Professor Dr. Aqiba Sarfraz Wednesday emphasized the importance of opting for nutritious foods over junk and high-calorie options during the holy month of Ramazan.
In an interview with a private news channel, she highlighted the challenge of maintaining a balanced diet during Ramazan and advised keeping protein intake high during Sehri.
She also stressed the significance of regular exercise and adequate sleep to support overall health during fasting.
During Ramazan, it was crucial to focus on nourishing our bodies with healthy food choices, she added.
Prioritizing nutrient-dense foods not only supported physical health but also promoted emotional stability throughout the month of fasting, she added.
Nutritionist Syeda Baneen Fatima recommended avoiding drinks with high caffeine content, as they could lead to dehydration.
She suggested opting for lemon water or Lassi instead of diet sodas during Iftar, particularly for individuals with diabetes.
For Sehri, include fiber- and protein-rich foods such as avocados, nuts, veggies, chicken, fish, and eggs to slow down digestion and promote satiety, she added.
While for Iftar, she advised to prioritize a balanced meal with proteins, complex carbs, and vegetables before indulging in snacks.
