Experts Stress Over Early Screening To Deal With Thyroid Gland Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Experts stress over early screening to deal with Thyroid gland cancer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Stressing on the early diagnosis of Thyroid gland cancer, medical experts on Monday advised public to consult physicians in case of minor symptoms including swelling in the neck or thyroid gland, problems in swallowing, fatigue, weight loss, and anxiety.

Talking to a private news channel, a senior physician Dr Syed Hassan Muhammad stressed that there was a dire need to create media awareness of early screening, good hygiene practices and healthy food eating to avoid thyroid rising disease among citizens specially women.

He explained that the Thyroid cancer was a rare type of cancer in country that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.

Thyroid most common in people in their 30s and those over the age of 60, adding, almost 10 to 12 percent of women were suffering from this disease.

Women are 2 to 3 times more likely to develop this ailment as compared to men, he mentioned.

Thyroid cancer was usually treatable and in many cases can be cured completely, although it can sometimes come back after treatment but early diagnosis are key for its complete recovery, he added.

He suggested that Iodine was an element that was needed for the production of thyroid hormone. "Iodine rich food should be an essential part of people's diet,", adding that iodine is found in various foods such as fish, milk, yogurt and other dairy products.

A healthy diet, herbs, homeopathic medicine and other natural therapies can provide positive outcomes for human body hormone to stay health, he added.

People should choose a diet that should contains at least fifty percent fresh fruits and vegetables, preferably grown organically, he advised.

He said the thyroid disease in our country is increasing due to lack of public awareness and iodine deficiency, adding doctors and researchers should also work hard in the field of research which would help them learn more according to the requirements of the modern age.

