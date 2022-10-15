Experts stress precautionary measures for eye protection

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :For protection of vision and eyes, all precautionary measures should adopted, said Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Professor Al-freed Zafar while addressing a walk on the World Sight Day.

The event was organised by the Department of Ophthalmology, Lahore General Hospital, here on Saturday. The theme of the day was 'love Your Eyes'. Aim of the walk was to raise awareness among the public about eye protection, diseases and protective measures.

Professor Al-fareed said that medical science had proved that diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes were directly related to the eye complications, and one must be careful about it. The PGMI principal stressed that apart from ensuring moderation in diet, annual eye examination and prompt treatment in case of any complications should be ensured.

Similarly, white or black cataract or any other disease affecting vision should be taken seriously and doctors should be contacted immediately as well, he said.

Moreover, he said that excessive use of laptops, mobiles and other gadgets also damaged eyesight and parents must control children in this regard.

He emphasized that congenital blindness in some children also creates problems in future. He added that it was an important issue related to eye disease, but it was good omen that modern scientific research had brought out better treatment for eyelids and poor vision and Pakistan had better technical facilities in the field of ophthalmology, so the citizens should not face any problem in resolving their eye-related issues.

Professor Muhammad Moin, head of Ophthalmology Department of Lahore General Hospital, while highlighting the aims and objectives of the awareness walk, said that the department had been organising such activities every year to create awareness among the common man about eye diseases.

Professor Agha Shabbir, Professor Muhammad Shahid, Dr. Lubna Siddique, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and patients participated in this awareness walk.