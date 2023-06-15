UrduPoint.com

Experts Stress Proper Awareness About Dengue Fever

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Experts stress proper awareness about dengue fever

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Okara marked the International Dengue Day with a series of events aimed at raising awareness about prevention and control of dengue fever.

The highlight of the day was a seminar, held on campus on Thursday, featuring distinguished speakers, who shared valuable insight and recommendations to combat the growing threat of dengue in the region.

The activities were arranged by Dr Saleem Khan, Assistant Professor of Zoology. The seminar commenced with an opening address by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, at the university of Okara. He emphasised the urgency of the issue, stating, "Dengue fever poses a significant public health challenge, and it is crucial that we come together as a community to combat the disease. Through increased awareness, preventive measures, and collaborative efforts, we can make a substantial impact in reducing dengue cases." Dr. Saifullah, Chief Executive Officer Health at Okara, shed light on the symptoms, transmission, and prevention of dengue fever.

He stressed the importance of early detection and urged individuals to seek medical assistance promptly if they experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and rashes on the body.

Abdullah, the District Entomologist, shared the insight into the ongoing efforts to control dengue in the region. He highlighted the importance of regular surveillance and vector control activities, including eliminating breeding grounds for mosquitoes and implementing effective measures.

Rai Akbar, Assistant Director Pest Warning, stated, "Having witnessed the debilitating effects of dengue, I implore each one of you to take this issue seriously. Let us join hands and raise awareness in our communities, schools, and workplaces to prevent the spread of this preventable disease."Following the seminar, a spirited awareness walk was organised on campus, with students, faculty members, and staff participating actively. Moreover, campus surveillance activities were conducted to identify and address potential breeding sites for mosquitoes.

