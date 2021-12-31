Experts stress strategy to harvest benefits of 4th industrial revolution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A comprehensive and long-term strategy is imperative to harvest the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution and to survive in the hi-tech robotic and artificial intelligence era.

This was stated by Hafiz Wasif, technical director of Keyup Technologies, UK, while addressing a seminar on 'Sustainable automated strategies to implement industry 4.0'. The event was organised in collaboration with the Research & Development Department of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He explained in detail different phases of the industrial revolution and said that the world was knocking at the door of the fourth industrial revolution as old technologies had become inefficient in addition to losing their efficacy.

He said that at the global level robotic and artificial intelligence would soon dominate the industrial sector, but would foment unemployment which was a major cause of concern particularly for the 3rd world countries like Pakistan.

He said that the industrial sector was still using old machinery, which was lacking precision, quality and cost effectiveness. He said that most of the workers employed in the sector were still unskilled or got negligible on-job training without any theoretical knowledge. He said that the efficiency of local engineers and highly skilled workers was also very pathetic.

He said that his company would provide cost-effective solutions to problems and the industrial sector must take initial measures towards the 4.0 Industrial Revolution.

FCCI Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad said that new technology was dominating the industrial sector at a much faster pace. He said that it was very encouraging that Pakistani youth were fully capable of absorbing the technologies and putting Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity. He stressed imparting training to the youth on modern scientific lines so that they could face future challenges.

FCCI Standing Committee on Research, Development and CPEC Chairman Engineer Ahmad Hassan said that as per Pakistan Engineering Council, about one lakh engineers were unemployed but their capabilities were also below mark. He said "we must harness their professional, mental, innovative and creative capabilities to make them compatible with the needs of future".

He also stressed the need to further strengthen Industry-Academia linkages and said that knowledge and technologies created by universities and R&D organizations must be utilised by the industrial sector to bring qualitative as well as quantitative improvement in the overall system.

Engineer Asim Munir, Khwaja Amjad, Dr. Khurram Tariq, Mirza Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Naeem and Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba also attended the productive session.