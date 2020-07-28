Experts stressed for joint efforts to eliminate hepatitis

Health experts on Tuesday stressed the need for taking all efforts by the government, general public and health providers to work jointly to eliminate Hepatitis B and C from country as Hepatitis patients are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to baseline liver damage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Health experts on Tuesday stressed the need for taking all efforts by the government, general public and health providers to work jointly to eliminate Hepatitis B and C from country as Hepatitis patients are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to baseline liver damage.

Talking to a private news channel , Medical practitioners have called for raising more mass awareness through media to prevent hepatitis viruses particularly B and C as the disease was gradually taking a heavy toll on human life especially during COVID-19.

This year's theme for World Hepatitis Day is 'Hepatitis-free future, with a strong focus on preventing hepatitis B (HBV) among mothers and newborns, they added.

Talking about major risk factors, a leading health expert on disease Prof. Dr. Talat Naheed said therapeutic injections, syringe reuse, surgery, improper sterilization of invasive medical devices, blood transfusion, hospitalization, and sharing of razors are modes of transmission of the B and C infection.

However, "early detection and treatment can save the lives of Hepatitis patients, she added.

She said like other countries Pakistan also observes the World Hepatitis Day every year aimed at raising awareness about prevention, control and treatment of the dangerous disease. Unfortunately the number of patients suffering from the disease is persistently increasing, which is disgusting.

The expert advised that people should avoid administration of unnecessary injections, drips, and should follow careful dental treatment, proper disposal of clinical waste, surgeries and use only screened blood for transfusion and avoid roadside dentists.

Another general Physician Dr.

Sami Ullah Mumtaz said , "On this World Hepatitis Day, I would emphasized on drinking clean water, consuming hygienic food, proper hand washing techniques, proper sanitation and vaccination against hepatitis A to prevent hepatitis A and E along with isolation of patients to prevent the spread of the disease.

He also made an appeal to health planners and practicing professionals to work together for the elimination of hepatitis.

A Liver diseases specialists Dr. Altaf Ahmad Cheema added, that diagnosis of hepatitis is also costly and beyond the reach of the common man and, therefore, there is every reason that Federal and provincial governments should formulate effective strategies and programmes including provision of safe drinking water to check spread of hepatitis.

He demanded that screening of the entire population should be undertaken to diagnose all those having virus of hepatitis B or C.

WHO is observing each year on July 28 to spread awareness about the viral disease, which causes inflammation in the liver and can lead to a range of health problems, including liver cancer. Millions of people, all over the world are living with viral hepatitis B and C, he added.

He added that vaccinating a child against Hepatitis B within 12 hours of its birth could reduce the child's chances of contracting the virus.

Experts regretted that unnecessary injections are high numbers of untrained healthcare professionals are delivering such injections to unsuspecting people in Pakistan which is a common practice that should be discouraged.

They stressed that a new, sterilized syringe should be used every time anyone needs injections, and blades and toothbrushes should not be shared.