Experts stressed for mass awareness to avoid 'Hepatitis C'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :In order to create awareness about Silent killer 'Hepatitis C', Medical experts on Sunday stressed that there is dire need for giving full information to masses in the country, especially youth, about Hepatitis C besides their preventive measures early treatment and blood screening.

A famous consultant for Hepatology and Liver Transplantation Dr. Muhammad Basil Rizvi talking to private news channel in connection with World Hepatitis Day said that despite the cost of drugs coming down and dramatic advances in the treatment of Hepatitis B and C, getting rid of both types of the disease remains a huge challenge primarily due to lack of awareness and unsafe injection practices.

He said this year World Hepatitis Day was observed with the theme of "Invest in eliminating Hepatitis".

While stressing on the need of blood screening he said people if once screened and found positive for Hepatitis C, an individual has a 80 to 90 per cent chance of being cured, however patients for Hepatitis B and C must be screened and treatment provided to prevent the spread of the infection.

Society ignorance toward this deadly disease also a big challenge for medical experts to control this diseases, he added.

Another expert Dr Sumera said "Vaccination against hepatitis A, B and C should be part of a comprehensive plan for the prevention and control of viral hepatitis as it is the best way to control the disease".

Viral hepatitis known as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E - affects millions of people worldwide, causing acute and chronic liver disease, Dr added.

"If hepatitis B and C are not treated on time, they can develop into major life-threatening complications of chronic liver disease and liver cancer," said Dr Basil.

He said symptoms of viral hepatitis are fatigue, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, jaundice, abdominal pain, dark urine, bright stools, depression and joint pains.

He stressed on the use of boiled water and habit of hand washing after eating, using washroom and changing diapers as an important preventive measure which reduces the risk of hepatitis.

A senior hepatologist Dr Zafar Naseem said transmission of the virus can be prevented through better awareness and services that improve vaccinations, blood and injection safety, and reduce harm.

He said before blood transfusion, people should ensure blood screening to check hepatitis B and C .

He said untreated, patients of Hepatitis B and C can develop liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), commonly known as liver cancer.

"Sensitization is very important because hepatitis kills more people than HIV/AIDS.

He told that Hepatitis C can be shifted to other persons through blood infusion, used syringes, tattoos on body, drugs, sexual interaction with many men or women, dental diseases and use of infected operates during surgery.

Dr said that hepatitis do not spread by touching the patients. We should encourage such patients convincing them that timely treatment is very necessary to survive.

The hepathologist said Hepatitis B and C were more dangerous than HIV, TB and malaria, stressing, however, that they were preventable "and Hepatitis C could be cured."