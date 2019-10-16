Experts stresses to increase employment opportunities for skilled workers

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Experts at a dialogue have stressed the need for increasing employment opportunities for skilled workers so that they could join the formal labour market and contribute to the national economy.

The national dialogue on the "Employment for Skilled Workforce" was organized by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

The event also highlighted the digital tools available for the job seekers and employers to bridge the gap between two and provide efficient mechanism to facilitate the employment process.

A large number of leading industrialists, training providers, government officials and representatives of international development partners attended this dialogue which highlighted the challenges and way forward for facilitation of employment for youth by learning relevant skills and using digital tools.

While addressing the participants Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr Nasir Khan, said government has launched the national skills for all strategy, which clearly speaks about the role of NAVTTC in providing environment for improved job opportunities.

This can only be achieved through the strong alliance of stakeholders from public and private sector organizations." He highlighted that National Skills Information System (NSIS) which is established by NAVTTC provides a one window solution to the job seekers and employers to look for match skill-matching to enhance both youth employment opportunities.

The dialogue among various stakeholders provided a platform to formulate technical working group for the promotion of the agreed steps in future for upscaling the utilization of digital tools among employer and job seekers as well providing learning opportunities to the youth according to industry's demand for the promotion of employability.

It is pertinent to mention here that TVET Sector Support Programme in collaboration with NAVTTC at Federal level and Technical education Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) in regions has established more than 600 Career Counseling and Job Placement (CCJP) Centers across the country.

These centers are established to facilitate the process of job search for job seekers and provide a platform to employers for centralized access to the workforce pool. The centers also facilitate youth to access and learn various digitized tools to effectively link than in the employees.