Experts Suggest Baharia Sunflower Cultivation In December-January

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Agricultural experts have advised farmers of southern Punjab to start Baharia sunflower cultivation with the advent of December and complete it by end of January to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Agricultural experts have advised farmers of southern Punjab to start Baharia sunflower cultivation with the advent of December and complete it by end of January to get bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department Mubeen Ahmad said here on Wednesday that Pakistan was spending Rs. 300 billion per annum on import of edible oil and the bill could be slashed by promoting oil-seed crops in the country.

He said that sunflower seed contains 40 to 45 per cent oil, which could play a pivotal role in cutting the import bill of edible oil in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said that growers of southern Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Khanewal should start sunflower cultivation from December 1 and complete it by January 31.

They should use hybrid seed of approved varieties including Hi-Sun-33, T-40318, Egora-4, S-278, NKR Money, Ori-Sun-648, Ori-Sun-516, Ori-Sun-675, Ori-Sun-701, Ori-Sun-741, Ori-Sun-751 and Par-Sun-3, etc.

He said that the farmers should use two kilograms of seed per acre and ensure number of plants 22,000 to 23,000 in one acre area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Exchange Import Punjab Agriculture Oil Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari Money January December From Billion

