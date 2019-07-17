Experts suggest collaborative efforts for disaster preparedness

Experts here on Wednesday sought absolute coordination among civic agencies functional in Karachi so as to not only avert but also ensure efficient handling of emergency situations in the megalopolis of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Experts here on Wednesday sought absolute coordination among civic agencies functional in Karachi so as to not only avert but also ensure efficient handling of emergency situations in the megalopolis of the country.

Addressing the concluding session of a three day training workshop "Enhancing Urban Capacity for Responding to Emergencies," they also emphasized capacity building of front-line workers who may be the rescuers or earliest responders in disaster situations.

"This is vital for a bustling city like Karachi where civic organizational network is fragmented," said Prof. S.M. Tariq Rafi, the Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

The workshop jointly organized by the Karachi Commissioners Office, Jinnah Sindh Medical University's APPNA Institute of Public Health (AIPH) in coordination with International Committee of the Red Cross and Johns Hopkins University was attended by some 60 participants from various civic agencies, They pertained to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, district municipal corporations, police department, fire brigade and rescue services, provincial disaster management authority, civil defense, paramedics from Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Lyari General Hospital along with volunteers associated with Edhi and Chhipa Ambulance Services Experts on the occasion also underlined urgency for an updated assessment of preparedness level in the burgeoning city and reiterated need for a collaborative approach for a city-wide disaster response mechanism.

Deputy Commissioner, Karachi - South, Salahuddin Ahmed appreciated that workshop provided the participants with an opportunity to receive hands-on training in dealing with emergency situations in an urban set up.

He thanked the trainers from Johns Hopkins University for sharing their valuable experience and expressed his confidence that JMSU ill continue with its support in promoting collaborative efforts to improve capacities of the rescuers.

Ahmed also highlighted importance of reduced response time in case of an emergency, and appreciated the value of the training workshop in reviewing the strengths and weaknesses of the city-wide disaster management system.

Pro VC Jinnah Sindh Medical University Prof. Lubna Ansari-Baig said the training was part of the University's mission to provide modern innovative and relevant solutions to the society.

"Training courses like these will contribute towards a cohesion of response from the city in any adverse event," she commented and also appreciated the strength of participants from different organizations.

It was particularly mentioned on the occasion that the workshop was especially designed on request from Commissioners office, as an adjunct to the AIPHs on-going collaborative project titled Measuring urban capacity for humanitarian crisis.

Dr. Baig stressed on making use of the limited resources in a developing country like ours and said that the individual efforts of organizations need to be channelized appropriately to get the bestresults.