UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts Suggest Immediate Measures To Ensure Food Security, Sustainable Food Chain

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:35 AM

Experts suggest immediate measures to ensure food security, sustainable food chain

The pandemic of Covid-19 has posed a serious challenge to developing countries to keep the food supply intact, mainly countries with highly dense population especially in Asia-Pacific region, say economic experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):The pandemic of Covid-19 has posed a serious challenge to developing countries to keep the food supply intact, mainly countries with highly dense population especially in Asia-Pacific region, say economic experts.

Experts expressed these views with the audience at an online policy dialogue titled 'UNESCAP's Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2020 Lessons for Pakistan' organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) here on Wednesday.

Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Shamshad Akhtar said that the financing capacity of Pakistan had been quite low like other developing countries. However, the cushion that recent facilitation by international financing institutions had provided in order to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic, had provided the opportunity to invest in the healthcare systems and social security by ensuring that there would be no food shortage in the country, she added.

Dr Daniel Joeng-Dae Lee, Economic Affairs Officer, UNESCAP, with the help of a detailed Presentation on UNESCAP's Survey 2020, highlighted that the high economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region helped in lifting almost a billion people out of extreme poverty in the past two decades.

"The Asia-Pacific region seems missing the 17 Goals by 2030 and the largest regression is in Goal 12 that is about ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns", he said.

The Covid-19 pandamic, he added that could become a catalyst to change the development approach that prioritizes people and the planet.

In Pakistan's context, he said, Pakistan Climate Act-2017 and plan on reducing reliance on coal provide the solid basis for the right actions and the steps under the Green Pakistan Financing could help in achieving the targets.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, explained the nature of the challenges posed by COVID-19 for creating sustainable economies and said that the looming food crisis in the region posed by the pandemic demands a broader and greater regional cooperation. The SAARC could have played a very active role in coping with the impacts. However, it's quite regrettable that this opportunity is being lost here for not showing enough maturity.

"We need to figure out the way forward for a sustainable production and consumption system," Dr Suleri said and added that campaigning for the enhanced social protection, sustainable food supply chain developing virtual platforms for regional to global exchanges are the some of the areas that need our urgent attention to respond to emerging challenges.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director SDPI, on the occasion said that Covid-19 presents an opportunity to pursue actions necessary to undertake the sustainable consumption and production. This will require governments to foster partnerships with businesses and industry to promote green investments and apply sustainable business practices across the value chain, he said.

He said the central bank can play important role in designing financial products which help startups and social enterprises to opt for innovative and green production technologies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Governor United Nations Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank 2020 Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

26 minutes ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

6 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

3 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.