Experts Suggest Regular Eye Check Up After Six Months To Maintain Vision

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Experts urged masses to get their eyes checked by ophthalmologists after every six months, and to diligently use prescribed glasses to maintain and improve eyesight.

Health Department in-collaboration with College of Ophthalmology, Allied Vision Sciences Lahore and NGO INSPIRE organized Eye Camp at Rural Health Centre Qadir Pur Rawan where 175 persons underwent eye screening. A walk was also arranged to sensitized citizens about importance of regular check up of eyes in order to maintain vision.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Faisal Raza Qaisrani, the CEO of Health Department Multan, who passionately emphasized the importance of loving and caring for our eyes.

As chief guest in the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Faisal Raza Qaisrani expressed satisfaction with the eye care facilities provided at the Rural Health Centre Qadir Pur Rawan and directed Dr. Shehzad Khalid, in charge, to continue delivering excellent care to eye patients. The initiative was led by Senior Medical Officer Dr. Shaan Zafar and Medical Officer Dr. Asif Rao.

Notable experts including as Dr. Abdullah, Dr. Shahzad Khalid, and Program Officer Shahid Sohail were in attendance, representing various organizations involved in this project. Optometrists Amna Zafar and Shahzad Bashir performed well in conducting eye examinations.

