Experts suggest sustainable management of solid waste through transforming trash into useful resource

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Environmentalists have suggested for promoting ideas and practices of transforming trash dumps into useful resources through recycling for better and sustainable management of solid waste in the country.

This suggestion was made during a webinar on `Solid Waste Management in Pakistan' organized by Institute of Urbanization (IOU), an organization striving for making cities green.

"Our waste is a valuable resource, providing multiple opportunities like conversion of trash into organic fertilizer, biogas, production of different products through recycling and generation of electricity," observed Babar Abbas, consultant Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

"Promotion of the idea of waste to resource will not only create livelihood opportunities in the country but also resolve a serious environmental issues of lack of proper solid waste management system which is also an international obligation for us in regard with achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," Babar observed.

We need a lot of awareness for highlighting the potential of solid waste as a useful resource through which we can get useful soil conditioner and fertilizer by converting organic waste which can be utilized in different domains in term of promoting agriculture and vegetation patterns in both urban and rural areas, he opined.

Being an agriculture country most of our waste is organic coming from livestock and farm houses which can be easily converted into useful product of bio-gas, which need a very simple infrastructure and can help to some extend to cope with energy crisis in the country, he elaborates.

"Through the prevailing practice of dumping of the solid waste we are also burying tons of useful resources that our trash contains including combustible waste, non-combustible waste which is also called as organic and green waste," Babar explains.

The combustible waste includes plastic, glass, paper, board, metal and if these items are segregated properly we can utilize them in the production of a lot of useful products and create a lot of employment opportunities for people, he said.

The biggest issue is mishandling of our solid waste which needs a lot of awareness to educate people about the potential of both combustible and non-combustible waste which if segregated in the initial state at household level or dumping sites can benefit us both financially and environmentally.

The developed countries have transformed their solid waste management through dumping to properly utilizing of resources, he added.

Through the installation of large-size incinerators, the solid waste can not only be properly managed but electricity can also be generated, he went on to say.

For sustainable management of solid waste, we have to work over availing cooperation of citizens for proper handing of trash at household level through awareness.

We can also take recycling industries on board by offering them subsidies and give them green points to enjoy favor in import and export.

The waste management sector in the country should design and develop an infrastructure through which they can work and develop technologies which does not require much expenditure and expertise like composting, biogas etc, he advised.

"Improper solid waste management is a major issue of public health concern due to its impact on environment and need to be addressed by government and at individual level as well," observed Adeel Saeed, a Peshawar based journalist with focus on environmental issues.

Around 50 to 60 percent of solid waste is not collected properly from cities and villages and eventually causes environmental problem due to littering and by polluting irrigation channels through passage in canals, Adeel added.

Adeel also stressed on strict implementation of environmental laws which are enacted but are not obeyed by people by openly disposing off waste into irrigation canals.

He appreciated the efforts of Institute of Urbanization (IOU) for raising this important issue and says such initiatives will help in promotion of innovative ideas for transforming solid waste as a useful resource.

Syed Hasnaian Raza, an Environmental Researcher concurred with suggestion of Babar Abbas and said waste can be turned into a resource but its needs awareness, commitment and implementation.

Around one million plastic bottles are sold globally in every minutes and the size of plastic waste accumulation in seas is covering large portion of water which is a matter of serious concern.

Hsanaian Raza said in solid waste collection, smaller cities are ignored and major focus is being given on provincial metropolis and major cities.

Whereas now, he continued, due to population bulge small cities have now turned into big one and the dwellers are facing a lot of environmental problems due to improper disposal of solid waste.

He said innovative ideas about useful utilization of solid waste are being floated time and again but due to lack of proper attention these practices are not promoted.

"For creation of awareness we have to promote these ideas from homes, schools, universities and even by involving pulpit of mosques for education of masses about need of the hour for resolving a serious environmental issue by turning into as a source of earning," he recommended.