Experts suggest wheat cultivation by Nov 20 in arid areas for bumper production

Punjab Agriculture Department urged farmers to cultivate wheat from October 20 to November in arid areas to achieve bumper production of the golden grains

Punjab Agriculture Department urged farmers to cultivate wheat from October 20 to November in arid areas to achieve bumper production of the golden grains.

According to a press release issued by the Agriculture Information Department, the experts suggested farmers to cultivate only recommended varieties including Markaz-19, Arooj 22, Barani 17, Pakistan 13, Fateh Jung 16, and MA 21, in arid areas.

They proposed that the farmers should use 40 to 50 kilogram seed per acre. The seeds germination percentage should be over 85, the experts added. The soil should be prepared properly after consultation with the local experts of the department.

The farmers should cultivate wheat on maximum areas in order to address the issue of food security. The government is also offering subsidy on inputs to facilitate the farming community.