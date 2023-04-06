Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Experts Suggests Joint Strategy To Assists Youth In Floating Business Ideas

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Experts suggests joint strategy to assists youth in floating business ideas

The academic and economic experts while terming the positive role of youth in education, industrial and economic development, have suggested the policymakers to assist them in the completion of their business ideas in order to bring the country out from a severe economic crisis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The academic and economic experts while terming the positive role of youth in education, industrial and economic development, have suggested the policymakers to assist them in the completion of their business ideas in order to bring the country out from a severe economic crisis.

They emphasized the need of providing all possible assistance to youth for the promotion of their own business in order to improve the living standard of the countrymen particularly the people of Sindh.

The experts emphasized this while sharing their views at a seminar on "Business opportunities and role of Youth", organized by eminent scholar Dr. Prem Sagar in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri underlined the need of motivating the educated youth towards business activities by providing them opportunities so that sense of deprivation, as well as threats of unemployment, could be removed and they could play their due role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

The relevant organizations should realize the fact and train the youth in their interesting business fields according to market demand, he said and added that the universities can play due role in bridging the gap between the organizations and youth.

Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Choudhry while speaking on the occasion said the business opportunities for youth are available and there is only a need to encourage and guide them to avail the chance and make their own business.

The youth are enjoying support from universities and Higher Education Commission to select their area of interest, he said and added that tens of thousands of students are getting scholarships for completion of their studies in higher learning institutions of the country.

Dr. Prem Sagar while speaking on the occasion, called upon the students of the agriculture universities to produce agriculture products according to market demand which could not only improve their socio-economic condition but also help removing threats of food security in the country.

Among others, deans of different faculties including Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Ghyasuddin Shah Rashdi and Dr. Altaf Sial, Director Information Technology Centre Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur, Dr. Abdul Latif Bhutto and Dr. Aijaz Ali Soomro also attended the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Business Education Agriculture Guide Sagar Progress Tando Jam Sajjad Ali HEC Market Event All From

Recent Stories

China to Deepen Cooperation With France in Space, ..

China to Deepen Cooperation With France in Space, Nuclear Energy - Xi Jinping

29 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al- ..

SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al-Aqsa

30 minutes ago
 'Controversial' elections may create chaos in coun ..

'Controversial' elections may create chaos in country: Sana Ullah

30 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

30 minutes ago
 VC IBA expresses condolence on demise of Dr Sawand ..

VC IBA expresses condolence on demise of Dr Sawand

31 minutes ago
 Israeli Armed Forces Confirms Launch of 34 Missile ..

Israeli Armed Forces Confirms Launch of 34 Missiles From Lebanon, Intercepted 25 ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.