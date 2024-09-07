Experts suggests lifestyle changes to control diabetes in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Health experts addressing a symposium on Saturday stressed lifestyle changes to prevent diabetes which is rapidly growing roots affecting millions of people.

The seminar was addressed by leading health experts and physicians including Prof. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Sobia Sabir Ali, Prof. Nighat Ishaq, Prof. Salman Elahi, Prof. Mir Ali Shah, Prof. Muhammad Irfan and Prof. Dr. Safiullah.

Experts urged people to change lifestyles and make healthy activities and eating habits that are considered precautions to control the rapid spread of diabetes in our society.

They said that diabetes could be controlled by creating awareness among people about the factors and reasons behind diabetes.

They said every third person is suffering from diabetes in Pakistan while every fourth person living in the country is prone to the disease. They called for a new approach to the way of life and routine exercise with healthy eating habits to control the disease in Pakistan.