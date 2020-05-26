Experts team to ascertain plane crash reasons arrives in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :An investigative 11-member team of experts of an airbus company, to ascertain the causes of PIA Airbus A320 crash, has reached from France to Karachi on Tuesday.

The team had begun investigating the crash incident and Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB) officials briefed the experts team, according to a communique.

The team would visit today the site of plane crash and review evidences.

A team of PIA Flight Safety and Engineering would remain at the site of the incident to assist the airbus investigative team.

Foolproof arrangements had been made by the PIA in cooridnation with District Administration.

The incident site had already been cordoned off by the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh).