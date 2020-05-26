UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts Team To Ascertain Plane Crash Reasons Arrives In City

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Experts team to ascertain plane crash reasons arrives in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :An investigative 11-member team of experts of an airbus company, to ascertain the causes of PIA Airbus A320 crash, has reached from France to Karachi on Tuesday.

The team had begun investigating the crash incident and Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB) officials briefed the experts team, according to a communique.

The team would visit today the site of plane crash and review evidences.

A team of PIA Flight Safety and Engineering would remain at the site of the incident to assist the airbus investigative team.

Foolproof arrangements had been made by the PIA in cooridnation with District Administration.

The incident site had already been cordoned off by the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Rangers France Company Visit SITE From PIA

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.