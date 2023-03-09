UrduPoint.com

Experts Term Agri-development Indispensable For National Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Experts term agri-development indispensable for national security

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :The experts have termed the development of agriculture indispensable for national security and asked the Sindh government to declare water theft as a national crime. They also asked to ensure local production of wheat so that import mafia could be discouraged.

They said this while addressing the agricultural conference organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch was the chief guest of the conference. Liaquat Baloch said that the next 15 years would be very tough if the journey toward self-sufficiency in the field of agriculture was not started.

"The economic prosperity is based on the development of agriculture and the prosperity of Sindh was possible when its resources will be spent on its people," Baloch said, adding that the people of Sindh had the first right on gas, petrol and other natural resources of the province.

Addressing the conference provincial Amir Jamaat e Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mihnati said agriculture was a process connected with human life.

Sindh Abadgar board Vice President Mahmood Nawaz, Nadeem Shah Jamot, Sindh Abadgar Forum President Afzal Arain, well-known landlord Nawab Zubair Talpur, Syed Dawood Shah Gillani, Parvez Arain, Hafiz Lutfullah Bhutto, Yar Muhammad Laghari, Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Taj Buledi and others also spoke.on the occasion.

Earlier, Abul Ala Shaheen gave a detailed presentation on the overall agriculture situation in Sindh and the performance of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

