Experts Term PHL Cornerstone For Blood Pressure Awareness, Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL), organized at the Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), served as a cornerstone for hypertension awareness and management.

Each expert highlighted the importance of a multifaceted approach—combining medical, nutritional, psychological, and community strategies—to combat this pressing health issue effectively.

Through collaboration and dedication, they aimed to create a healthier future for Pakistan.

Addressing the conference Chief organizer Dr. Ikram Fareed Langrial emphasized the critical role of the Pakistan Hypertension League in addressing the rising incidence of hypertension in the country. "Our organization is vital for raising awareness and providing guidelines for the management of hypertension," he stated. "We’re not just treating patients; we’re educating them. This initiative can significantly reduce cardiovascular diseases, which are a leading cause of death in Pakistan.

General Secretary PHL Dr. Sohail Saleemi discussed the broader implications of hypertension management. "Hypertension is a silent killer.

By collaborating with community health workers and local clinics, the League can facilitate early detection and intervention. This holistic approach is essential for improving population health and reducing the burden on our healthcare system.

Convener and Head of Cardiology Nishtar Medical University, Dr Kashif Hashmi stresses the importance of dietary modifications in hypertension management. "The League’s efforts in promoting a heart-healthy diet are crucial," he explained.

"We need to advocate for reducing salt intake and increasing fruits and vegetables. Nutrition plays a vital role in managing blood pressure, and educational campaigns can empower patients to make better choices." he informed.

The League should incorporate mental health resources, as stress can exacerbate hypertension. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques can be beneficial.

"Grassroots initiatives are key to changing attitudes towards hypertension," he says. "The League’s workshops and seminars have been instrumental in educating communities, he stated.

A large number of doctors from across the county attended the conference.

