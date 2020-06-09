Experts term September crucial for coronavirus surge

Next three months, especially September could be very crucial regarding the surge and effects of coronavirus, the experts and researchers briefed a high level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Next three months, especially September could be very crucial regarding the surge and effects of coronavirus, the experts and researchers briefed a high level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the situation related to COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum directed the Institute of Public Health to prepare COVID-19 treatment protocol at Primary and secondary level.

Attitude and effects of locally spread virus in Balochistan were different from other provinces of the country, the forum was apprised.

"The proportion of people infected with the virus is higher in the province but condition of patients is better and the death rate is lower in the country." According to the research so far, people had to live with the cornavirus but with precautionary measures, its spread and effects could be reduced, the medical experts said.

The daily testing capacity of Fatima Jinnah Hospital laboratory was enhanced to 1,500 while Sheikh Zayed Hospital had the capacity to conduct 50 tests and Bolan Medical Complex up to 24 tests per day.

So far, 72,598 people had been screened and 31,117 people had been tested in the province. As many as 6,516 people were tested positive. The number of active cases was 4,149 while the number of deceased was 54.

A series of training courses for human resource development had been started in the health department, it was told.

The meeting was apprised that 10 each ventilators and X-ray machines had been provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

At the provincial level, beds for Intensive Care Units (ICU) and other essential medical equipments were being procured by allocating huge funds, health secretary told the meeting.

Testing procedure would also be started soon in Khuzdar, Zhob and Turbat, he added.

The Regional Blood Center (RCB) had started acquiring plasma and treating patients suffering from coronavirus through plasma therapy which was yielding positive results.

The RCB Head Dr Farooq Ahmed said it was the first and only center among the nine blood centers in the country where plasma was being obtained.

Speaking in the meeting Jam Kamal said the implementation of lockdown and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be ensured in all cases.

He directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to take effective action against the violators of lockdown.

"We would improve the primary health care system in the context of coronavirus pandemic, he maintained.

He said the development of the health sector would be a priority in the next financial year's budget and added the coronavirus had to go along, but it was now up to the public to decide how well they protect themselves with precautionary measures.

The chief minister directed MSDs to complete the process of procurement of medicines as soon as possible.