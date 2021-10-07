Experts term unhealthy lifestyle, food cause of breast cancer

While advising women to adopt healthy lifestyle, the health experts and doctors said unhealthy lifestyle and food were the main causes of breast cancer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :While advising women to adopt healthy lifestyle, the health experts and doctors said unhealthy lifestyle and food were the main causes of breast cancer.

Speaking to an awareness seminar organized at Government College (GC) University on Thursday, the health experts said if diagnosed at early stage, breast cancer could be properly cured and there would be more chances of survival.

October is being celebrated world wide as breast cancer awareness month, they said.

They also highlighted about factors, treatment, consequences, case studies, breast cancer identified in Pakistan and the cure of the disease.

They advised women to eat fruits, vegetables and nuts to keep themselves healthy.

Doctors told the students that self-examination and early reporting can help prevent the spread of the disease. Breast Cancer diagnosed at an early stage the chances of survival increase to 90%, they maintained.

GC University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said It is our responsibility as an educated woman to spread awareness, because with the help of proper and timely information majority of women can avoid the disease at very early stage.

She also encouraged the university students to enthusiastically participate in this noble cause of spreading the awareness in the community regarding the disease and play their part.

Dr. Tayyaba Zarif also thanked the experts and said spreading awareness about the deadly disease was a great cause, and those who work for it are also great.

There was a question and answer session in the end of the event, which was quite informative and helped the students regarding resolving their quires.

Vice Chancellor professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif presided the event and Experts including, Dr. Naseema Muneer, Dr.Humera Jabeen, Dr.Maria Memon, Dr. Uroosa delieverd the lectures in the seminar.

Focal Person Dr.Sheeba Memon, organizers Dr. Almas Fatima, Komal Naz, Mahnoor Shaikh and a large number of students from different departments and their mothers attended the seminar.

At the end focal person of the seminar delivered her closing remarks. She expressed her gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, event guests, faculty members and participants for making the event successful.