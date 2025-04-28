Experts term 'Widow Card' landmark step to empower underprivileged women

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) In a historic move for social welfare, CM Maryam Nawaz has launched the 'Widow Card' program, aimed to support approximately 2.5 million deserving widows across the province.

The initiative guarantees monthly financial assistance along with healthcare coverage at government hospitals.

Social activist Misbah Tahir, underscored the program's significance, noting that widows in Pakistani society often conceal their financial struggles due to social stigma, typically relying on parents or brothers for support.

"Many widows with young children have no means of support at all," Misbah explained in a brief interaction with APP, adding that the widow card initiative would serve as crucial financial empowerment for the most vulnerable women.

Appreciating the initiative, she highlighted that the transparency of the programme remained a crucial factor for its success.

"The Punjab Socio-Economic Registry will implement a completely transparent, merit-based selection process to ensure benefits reach only eligible candidates", she added.

She compared the welfare programme with the ones being already practiced in other provinces "Unlike existing welfare projects in other provinces, this program specifically addresses widow welfare with unprecedented focus particularly targeting the specified cluster of population", she said.

The initiative not only provides monetary relief but also tackles the psychological and social challenges widows face, including feelings of inferiority and economic marginalization.

"With its dual focus on financial assistance and healthcare access, the Widow Card scheme represents a comprehensive safety net for one of society's most neglected groups, potentially impacting millions of lives across Punjab", said Rashida Babar, another activist working for social welfare of the orphans and widows.

The Widow Card initiative represents the Punjab government's latest effort to address financial hardships faced by vulnerable segments of society.

