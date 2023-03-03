Experts terms characteristics key to emerge a successful leader

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) : Seasoned educationists, both from home and abroad, while addressing a capacity building workshop hosted by a local private-sector school emphasized the need of focusing to appear as individual personality through utilizing the potential, which they added, was key for ultimate emerging as a successful leader in the respective field.

In this context, a unique training for teachers and social workers titled 'personality and leadership development' was hosted here on Friday at the Mirpur campus of Faran Educational Network.

International academicians Ayodeji Olofintila Mr. Dimije of global vision initiative UK presented the characteristics of a successful leader to the participants, in which, they underlined, the vision of a successful leader was very broad. "It integrates new information, taking into account the feelings of the people around him, highlights the abilities and in every case achieves its target and takes the team to the pinnacle", they observed.

Addressing the workshop, the renowned spiritual scholar Ms. Sahibzadi Marzia Sultana termed the workshop as very effective and the need of the hour and said that such effective programs were considered imperative to combat the challenges of the world and today's trainer has delivered it to the audience in the best possible way.

Administrator of Mughal Foundation Hospital Mirza Iftikhar Qayyum, CEO of Seven Seas Professional and Ghulam Jilani, representative of Minhaj Welfare Foundation Tahir Majeed Director Kashmir Institute of Special education Dr. Amjad Ansari and several of other city elite graced the occasion.