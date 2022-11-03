Experts turn rising air quality index alarming for Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The intensity of smog has increased in Multan and its surroundings as the air quality index of the city has increased as it was recorded at 132 on Thursday.

According to environmental experts, the situation is extremely harmful to public health and it would cause problems such as sore throat, eye irritation, and other health-related issues.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Misbah-ul-Haq said that the situation has arisen due to a lack of rain adding that if there was no rain in the coming days, the intensity of smog would increase. He said that the next 15 to 20 days were very sensitive regarding smog, however, different operations were being conducted in the city to control the rising air quality index that would turn the smog worst.

He said that the environment protection department along with the district and divisional administrations have started a crackdown against brick kilns and other industrial units causing environmental pollution and smog.

He said that strict action was also being taken against the citizens involved in the burning of garbage under zero tolerance policy as the provincial government has imposed section 144 on the burning of garbage and remaining of crops, he maintained.