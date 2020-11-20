UrduPoint.com
Experts Underlines Varsities-industries Collaboration In Overcoming Unemployment Issue

Fri 20th November 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The experts and scholars Friday underlined the need of adopting joint collaboration between universities and industries so that future generation could get job opportunities and pool share for achieving the set goals of progress and prosperity of the country.

They emphasized this while sharing their experiences and later forming recommendations after conclusion of two day national conference on emerging trends in information and engineering technologies, organized by Faculty of engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro.

In their recommendations, the experts suggested that the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) University of Sindh should come forward to collaborate with software houses especially Pakistan Software Bureau and related engineering industries to prepare students for the challenges posed in the field of information and engineering technologies.

The FET should develop software like facebook and you tube by which millions of Dollars can be earned which will help the country revive its economy, they added.

They said that it was not the function of universities now to teach and award degrees but these institutions have to jointly work with industries.

The FET should also liaison with concerned industries and carry out research collaboration with them which can stem unemployment in Sindh and the country at large, they suggested.

They emphasized that the universities of engineering and technologies should train their graduates in a way that they after seeking degrees get jobs quickly in both national and international job market.

Being the oldest University of Pakistan, they called upon the University of Sindh Jamshoro to foster relations with relevant industries and get its students practically trained from them. By this way, the students will develop skills and get abilities to grab employments, they hoped.

They said that both Federal and provincial governments should extend their all-out financial support to the University of Sindh Jamshoro and other varsities for research so that they may conduct quality studies and help the centre in its economy consolidation. More national and international conferences to be organized in future to provide learning experiences and interacting opportunities to the researchers and scholars of University of Sindh, they emphasized.

