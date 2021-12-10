(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The experts at a webinar on Friday emphasized upon removing gender parity for skills development in labour market as it would not only ensure socio-economic development especially of low income population but also contribute significantly towards national economic stability.

The webinar 'Gender-parity in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for socio-economic prospects of Pakistan' was organized by European Union-funded TVET Sector Support Programme (SSP), Germany and Norwegian Embassy, said a news release.

The aim of the event was to emphasize on the inclusion of women in labour market through skills development and to aware the general public about the significance of technical education and vocational training for women to access and excel in the labour market.

The TVET SSP was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and was being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and large number of private sector organizations.

The TVET SSP was striving since the inception of its second face for more women inclusion through access and conducive environment so that more technical skills were learnt by women and the gender gap was reduced for a durable, positive and strong impact on economic productivity.

The webinar addressed the topics of gender balance, equality, improved access and quality of skills training as well as the challenges which are faced in real life leading to gender-incomparability in TVET as well as labour market.

Managing Director and CEO Siemens Pakistan Markus Strohmeier; Country Director, GIZ Pakistan Tobias Becker; Senior Vice President, FPCCI Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir; and entrepreneur, skills and entrepreneurship expert Qurrat Ul Ain Naveed were the panelists of the webinar.

Giving his expert opinion in the webinar, Markus Strohmeier said that public-private partnership in the TVET SSP was the way forward for the inclusion of women. "This initiative is the means to polish their skills, and to compete and achieve their goals," he explained.

Addressing the audience, Tobias Becker shed light on the role of GIZ Pakistan on behalf of the German Development Cooperation in implementing the TVET reforms in Pakistan. He said, "GIZ Pakistan in partnership with NAVTCC is successfully implementing the TVET SSP and is delighted to see the positive outcome of this Programme,"Moreover, he revealed that from the 50,000 vocational graduates of TVET SSP, more than 30 percent of them were women. "This clearly demonstrates that women can succeed in a gender-inclusive TVET," he added.