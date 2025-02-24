Experts urge collective efforts for sustainable water management in OIC member states

Experts at a two-day meeting for the Networking of Water Centers of Excellence in OIC Member States commenced here Monday and emphasized collective efforts for sustainable water management in OIC member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Experts at a two-day meeting for the Networking of Water Centers of Excellence in OIC Member States commenced here Monday and emphasized collective efforts for sustainable water management in OIC member states.

The meeting is being jointly organized by OIC-COMSTECH and the OIC General Secretariat in collaboration with the Hisaar Foundation, SESRIC (Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries and INWADARM (COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management).

The meeting is a significant step toward strengthening research, knowledge sharing, and coordinated action on water security.

The initiative follows Resolution No. 1/4-ICWM/2018, adopted at the 4th Islamic Conference of Ministers Responsible for Water in Cairo, Egypt, in October 2018, and the recommendations of the 2nd OIC Water Council meeting in 2019.

In the inaugural session, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, emphasized the urgency of addressing water challenges, particularly in the face of climate change.

She highlighted the central role of COMSTECH and stronger policy frameworks, regional cooperation, and investment in research and development to ensure sustainable water management. She also commended COMSTECH for its leadership in spearheading this crucial initiative.

Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokar, Assistant Secretary-General of OIC for Science and Technology, underscored the OIC’s commitment to tackling water-related challenges through collaborative research and policy initiatives.

He stated, "The OIC is dedicated to strengthening regional cooperation in water security and management. This initiative will serve as a platform to harness scientific expertise and innovative solutions for the benefit of all member states."

He elaborated on the significance of technology-driven solutions and the mobilization of resources to support sustainable water policies.

Ambassador Aftab also commended COMSTECH for its leadership in spearheading this initiative and its continued efforts in advancing scientific cooperation.

In his welcome address, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, outlined major initiatives that COMSTECH is undertaking to enhance capacity building in water research and technology.

"COMSTECH is planning to launch a major initiative to facilitate the mobility of experts, researchers, and students among water research institutions in member states.

Additionally, we will organize two major training workshops, one in Bangladesh and the other in Uganda, focusing on the One Water Concept and the use of modern technologies in water management," he announced.

He further elaborated on COMSTECH’s ongoing efforts, which include one of the largest scholarship programs, support initiatives for women scientists, the Health Africa program, technician training, fellowships for refugee scientists, and the COMSTECH Expert Service. "We are committed to strengthening academic and research institutions, particularly in member states facing critical water challenges," he added.

He also emphasized that COMSTECH’s country-specific programs in Nigeria, Somalia, Palestine, Yemen, Mauritania, and Uganda are designed to cater to the unmet needs of these nations.

He expressed gratitude to the OIC and its partners for their continuous support in making these initiatives successful.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Zehra Zumrut, Director General of SESRIC, who emphasized the role of data-driven policies and capacity-building programs, and Dr. Marwan Alraggad, Executive Director of INWADARM, who highlighted the importance of integrated water resource management strategies.

Ms. Afia Salam, Advisor, Hisaar Foundation Foundation also contributed insights into innovative water conservation techniques and sustainable solutions.

The meeting brought together policymakers, experts, and representatives from water centres of excellence across OIC member states, including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bangladesh, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Senegal, Somalia, Togo, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Ambassadors from various member states, including Jordan, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Libya, and Somalia, were also present at the inaugural session, signifying the high-level commitment to tackling water challenges collectively.

This initiative demonstrates COMSTECH’s commitment to fostering cooperation among OIC countries, not only in science and technology but also in water management, climate change adaptation, and sustainable socio-economic development.

The meeting will continue on Tuesday, with further discussions on policy recommendations and strategic actions to be undertaken in the coming years.