- Home
- Pakistan
- Experts urge Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017 to enhance women's political participatio ..
Experts Urge Constitutional Amendment Of Election Act 2017 To Enhance Women's Political Participation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 07:29 PM
Experts on Monday demanded that all the political parties of the country should ensure 33 percent women’s quota in political party’s decision making bodies along with increase in political participation of the women under the Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Experts on Monday demanded that all the political parties of the country should ensure 33 percent women’s quota in political party’s decision making bodies along with increase in political participation of the women under the Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017.
The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) hosted a seminar today titled "Why We Need Women's Representation in Political Parties at all Levels," bringing together election experts and policymakers to address the critical issue of women's under representation in Pakistan's political party structure in line with the SDPI's discussion paper "Raising Her Voice in Political Parties."
Former Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, focused on constitutional and legislative reforms necessary to bridge the gender gap in political representation, stating, "The current 5% quota for women candidates on general seats is weakly enforced across parties, with no penalties for non-compliance. Parties often place women in unwinnable Constituencies, undermining the intent of the quota."
Zafarullah Khan, Former Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), stated, "Women's wings focus on social issues but have minimal say in decision-making. Even when women hold leadership roles, their influence remains limited." Khan's research demonstrated that among the 16 political parties represented in Parliament, very few have reserved quotas for women in their apex decision-making forums.
Shabir Ahmed from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems warned that "democracy can bend or break," emphasizing that "without internal democratic practices that genuinely include women, quotas become mere numerical exercises."
Dr. Alia Amir from QAU's Center of Excellence for Gender Studies called for "systematic capacity development of political parties" and "targeted programs for women's inclusion from grassroots to leadership."
Speaking at the event, Deputy Executive Director SDPI Qasim Shah emphasized "While women constitute nearly 49% of Pakistan's population, they hold merely 20% of legislative seats and 9.4% of ministerial positions. We are calling for immediate amendments to Sections 207 and 208 of the Election Act 2017 to establish a mandatory 33% quota for women in all political party decision-making bodies."
He further emphasized the need to reform party enlisting requirements, noting that "the current requirement of minimum 2,000 members for party enlistment with the Election Commission should be amended to include a mandatory 33% women membership requirement, reflecting their proportionate share in Pakistan's population."
The event, attended by representatives from several organisations including CPDI, FES, QAU and ECP, concluded with calls for immediate legislative action to ensure women's meaningful political participation.
Recent Stories
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest
Experts urge Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017 to enhance women's po ..
Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: International Symposium held b ..
UAF starts goat, bull and camel festival
Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title
GCWUF hosts meeting to address challenges of higher education
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilan ..
Search operation conducted in Lalkurti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case4 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting4 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away4 minutes ago
-
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest4 minutes ago
-
Experts urge Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017 to enhance women's political participatio ..1 minute ago
-
Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: International Symposium held by L&JC1 minute ago
-
UAF starts goat, bull and camel festival2 minutes ago
-
GCWUF hosts meeting to address challenges of higher education2 minutes ago
-
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani6 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Lalkurti6 minutes ago
-
Additional personnel from Punjab districts deployed in Murree to control traffic during summer6 minutes ago