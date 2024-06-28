Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imports, address economic crisis

In a major development, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam has successfully conducted a palm oil production experiment. Experts emphasized the need to develop a marketing mechanism for farmers and encourage them to cultivate palm oil

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) In a major development, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam has successfully conducted a palm oil production experiment. Experts emphasized the need to develop a marketing mechanism for farmers and encourage them to cultivate palm oil. This initiative can significantly reduce the import of edible oil, helping to address the economic crisis, they said.

A seminar on "Oil Palm Production Technology and Advanced Nursery Management" was hosted by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with the Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Islamabad at SAU Senate Hall on Friday.

According to the University spokesperson, addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari highlighted that Pakistan imports edible oil worth $6 billion, which was the second-largest import after furnace oil. During the current economic crisis, the country is striving for policies to secure only $1.5 billion from the IMF. By increasing domestic edible oil production through the cultivation of palm oil in coastal, saline and humidity areas, reliance on the IMF can be significantly reduced, he said.

The VC stressed the need for urban investors to invest in agriculture without using security concerns as an excuse. He called for a collaborative effort between the government, research institutions and the coastal development authority to encourage farmers to grow palm oil.

Dean of the crop production faculty Dr.

Inayatullah Rajpar said that all stakeholders must develop a sense of ownership. He emphasized the need to integrate coastal areas, Kirthar, Kohistan and Thar into their use in the value chain and agriculture productivity.

Principal Investigator of the Palm Oil Project Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi presented his paper, explaining that the research will enable support for farmers in suitable areas with seeds, farming techniques, marketing and intercropping with palm oil. He mentioned successful experiments in Tando Jam and other areas, claiming that palm oil can be a game changer for farmers and significantly reduce import of edible oil. PARC Director of Social Sciences Dr. Muhammad Aslam Memon stated that industrial participation is essential for the project. He suggested promoting agreements between industries, research institutions and farmers to address their concerns.

On this occasion, the Progressive farmer Allah Warayo Bozdar stressed the need to establish a marketing mechanism for palm oil to ensure it benefits farmers without displacing other crops. The Executive Director of Agricultural Research Sindh Dr. Wali Muhammad Baloch, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director ORIC Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Juma Khan Bajkani and others also spoke at the seminar. The event was attended by a large number of agricultural experts, faculty, scholars, farmers and students.