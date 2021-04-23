Experts urge developed countries to support clean, green recovery for better future

The environmentalists and climate change experts at a webinar Friday said enhanced global and regional cooperation was crucial to respond to growing challenges emanating from the climate changes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The environmentalists and climate change experts at a webinar Friday said enhanced global and regional cooperation was crucial to respond to growing challenges emanating from the climate changes.

Addressing a webinar on 'World Earth Day, climate crisis and the road to Glasgow', they called upon the developed countries to come forward and support developing countries for the clean and green recovery.

The teleconference was arranged by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in connection with the World Earth Day, said a news release.

On the occasion, World Resources Institute (WRI)-India Director Climate Program Ulka Kelkar said this earth day was precedent by the pandemic, locust attack and a devastating super cyclone in India and Bangladesh, and the challenge for south Asian countries was to develop a low-carbon infrastructure to rely on for a sustainable growth in the future.

She added that the south Asian countries needed technologies for their climate adaptation, and taping on their renewable energy resources.

She emphasized that "the implementation of the climate action will have to happen at local and sectoral level and thus, local stake holders need to be supported." Likewise, the climate change budget and climate change finance needed to be trickle down to the local level, she added.

Director, International Center for Climate Change and Development, Dhaka, Dr Saleemul Haq stressed that the SAARC platform and the regional research think tanks working on climate change should join hands for crafting a regional climate action plan for a better and sustainable future.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri pointed out that the earth day was being marked again amidst the pandemic and signified the need of a greater preparedness.

He was of view that the developing countries needed to come up with a collective agenda and should push the greater emitters for low carbon initiatives.

"The clean and green recovery and growth in the developing countries could be made possible only with the help of the developed countries and by creating a green climate fund," Dr Suleri said and added that the road to Glasgow should be coming up with our own indigenous agenda for clean and green recovery.

Climate Scientist Dr Fahad Saeed underlined the need to translate the climate change science into local languages to make it more effective at the local levels.

He suggested that there was a need to strike a delicate balance between ambitious climate action as set by the developed countries and to ensure a sustainable economic growth.

Research Fellow at SDPI Dr Imran Khalid, while covering diverse aspects of the topic said that climate change was a reality, and called for concrete and tangible steps to cope up with its impacts.